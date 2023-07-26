Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .265.
- In 60.4% of his 91 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 91), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 28 games this season (30.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.261
|AVG
|.269
|.288
|OBP
|.310
|.378
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|18/8
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Lambert (2-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.