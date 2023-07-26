Peter Lambert starts for the Colorado Rockies against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals are fourth-worst in MLB play with 92 home runs.

Washington's .405 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Nationals are fifth in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Washington ranks 22nd in runs scored with 436 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals' .319 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.500).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Irvin is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this outing.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Giants W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants W 10-1 Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.