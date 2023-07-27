C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 58 of 92 games this year (63.0%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 27 games this season (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 39 games this season (42.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.239
|.321
|OBP
|.284
|.439
|SLG
|.409
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|35/10
|K/BB
|40/5
|12
|SB
|8
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.27, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
