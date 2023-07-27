The Washington Commanders at the moment have the 26th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, five Commanders games went over the point total.

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up just 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last year and 4-3-1 on the road.

As favorites, Washington was 4-4-1. As underdogs, the Commanders went 4-4.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.

Brissett also ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton compiled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

Odds are current as of July 27 at 5:31 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.