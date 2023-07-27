Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .256 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Dickerson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in 27 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 44 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Dickerson has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.1%).

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (15.9%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .268 AVG .247 .276 OBP .295 .286 SLG .397 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 10/1 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

