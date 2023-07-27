Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .256 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Dickerson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in 27 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 44 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Dickerson has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.1%).
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (15.9%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.268
|AVG
|.247
|.276
|OBP
|.295
|.286
|SLG
|.397
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.27 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
