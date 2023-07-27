Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 62 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has homered in 5.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 96), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.9% of his games this year, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (36.5%), including three games with multiple runs (3.1%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.249
|AVG
|.286
|.309
|OBP
|.362
|.294
|SLG
|.406
|4
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|16
|32/10
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
