Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Thursday, Keibert Ruiz (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this year (49 of 83), with more than one hit 23 times (27.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 29 games this year (34.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 83 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.247
|AVG
|.248
|.282
|OBP
|.319
|.344
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|24
|20/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.27 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.