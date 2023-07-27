Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .263.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (55 of 92), with more than one hit 31 times (33.7%).
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 28 games this season (30.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (35.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.257
|AVG
|.269
|.287
|OBP
|.310
|.372
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|19/9
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Senga (7-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.27, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .204 batting average against him.
