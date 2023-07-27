Francisco Lindor will lead the way for the New York Mets (47-54) on Thursday, July 27, when they battle Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (43-59) at Citi Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Nationals have +170 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.27 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.45 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 34, or 54.8%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 37 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

