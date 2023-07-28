Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has driven in a run in 21 games this season (21.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%).
- In 36.1% of his games this year (35 of 97), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.1%) he has scored more than once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.249
|AVG
|.281
|.309
|OBP
|.360
|.294
|SLG
|.399
|4
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|16
|32/10
|K/BB
|27/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
