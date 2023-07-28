On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .253.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (60 of 96), with at least two hits 23 times (24.0%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.4%.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .245 AVG .263 .333 OBP .333 .452 SLG .509 26 XBH 21 6 HR 10 24 RBI 28 43/18 K/BB 42/15 1 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings