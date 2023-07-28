Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .256 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .280 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 103rd in slugging.
- In 71.9% of his 96 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (6.3%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.5% of his games this year, Meneses has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|44
|.292
|AVG
|.266
|.333
|OBP
|.310
|.436
|SLG
|.359
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|25
|40/13
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-4) takes the mound for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
