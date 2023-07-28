Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 118 hits and an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .482.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 79 of 102 games this year (77.5%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (31.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 39 games this year (38.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 54.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.319
|AVG
|.261
|.355
|OBP
|.321
|.544
|SLG
|.419
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|21
|43/10
|K/BB
|68/15
|11
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.20, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
