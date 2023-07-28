Friday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (48-54) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (43-60) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Mets, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (8-4) for the Mets and MacKenzie Gore (6-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have come away with 37 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 18-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (442 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule