The New York Mets (48-54) and Washington Nationals (43-60) meet on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Max Scherzer (8-4) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (6-7) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (8-4, 4.20 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-7, 4.37 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.37 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.37 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.

Gore has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Mets

He meets a Mets offense that ranks 19th in the league with 450 total runs scored while batting .236 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .398 slugging percentage (21st in MLB play) and has hit a total of 126 home runs (11th in the league).

Gore has pitched 10 innings, giving up one earned run on nine hits while striking out 13 against the Mets this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Mets will send Scherzer (8-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, a 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.192 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Max Scherzer vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.401) and 92 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 2-for-17 with a double and an RBI over five innings.

