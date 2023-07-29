Jeimer Candelario -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington in total hits (92) this season while batting .254 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 80th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 61 of 97 games this year (62.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (23.7%).

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 97), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this year, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .245 AVG .264 .333 OBP .337 .452 SLG .506 26 XBH 21 6 HR 10 24 RBI 28 43/18 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 4

