The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .280.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 71.9% of his games this year (69 of 96), with at least two hits 27 times (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this year (35 of 96), with two or more RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (35.4%), including five multi-run games (5.2%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 44 .292 AVG .266 .333 OBP .310 .436 SLG .359 18 XBH 13 5 HR 2 28 RBI 25 40/13 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

