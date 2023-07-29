The 3M Open is entering the final round, and JT Poston is currently in second with a score of -15.

Looking to place a bet on JT Poston at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

JT Poston Insights

Poston has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Poston has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Poston hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 27 -6 277 0 18 0 4 $2.7M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Poston has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

Poston made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Poston has played in the past year has been 140 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Poston was better than 50% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Poston shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Poston had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.3).

Poston recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that last tournament, Poston posted a bogey or worse on nine of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Poston ended The Open Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Poston outperformed the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Poston's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

