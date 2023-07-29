Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (125 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets and Carlos Carrasco on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.
- Ruiz has recorded a hit in 51 of 85 games this season (60.0%), including 23 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (11.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 30 games this season (35.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.247
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.316
|.344
|SLG
|.436
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|25
|20/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.82, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
