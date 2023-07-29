Saturday's contest between the New York Mets (49-54) and the Washington Nationals (43-61) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.

The probable starters are Carlos Carrasco (3-4) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (6-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have won in 37, or 40.2%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a win-loss record of 23-29 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (443 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule