Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals match up with Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 93 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 443 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of seven whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.94) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.492 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (6-11) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Reds - Away - -

