Carlos Carrasco will take the hill for the New York Mets (49-54) on Saturday, July 29 against the Washington Nationals (43-61), who will answer with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

The favored Mets have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +140. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (3-4, 5.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (6-11, 5.09 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 36, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Mets have a 12-12 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (40.2%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 23 of 52 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

