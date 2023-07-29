You can see player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Lane Thomas and other players on the New York Mets and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday at Citi Field.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .287/.335/.477 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 92 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .254/.335/.478 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 24 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 77 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 37 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .220/.317/.514 on the season.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .389 with four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 0 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 44 walks and 62 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.314/.443 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

