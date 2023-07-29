Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .261 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 47.0% of his games this year (31 of 66), with at least two hits 13 times (19.7%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.7% of his games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 66 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.191
|AVG
|.337
|.280
|OBP
|.389
|.319
|SLG
|.570
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|33/9
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (3-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.82, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
