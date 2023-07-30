Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alex Call (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Mets Player Props
|Nationals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Mets
|Nationals vs Mets Odds
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .208.
- In 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%) Call has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.193
|.287
|OBP
|.321
|.343
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|30/13
|K/BB
|27/21
|4
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.