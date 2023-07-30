On Sunday, Alex Call (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: WPIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .208.
  • In 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%) Call has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
  • Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 42
.224 AVG .193
.287 OBP .321
.343 SLG .286
10 XBH 7
3 HR 3
21 RBI 10
30/13 K/BB 27/21
4 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Verlander (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
