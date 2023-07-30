Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while hitting .265.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 64 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had an RBI in 22 games this year (22.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.1%).
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (35 of 99), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.249
|AVG
|.281
|.309
|OBP
|.361
|.294
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|32/10
|K/BB
|28/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Mets are sending Verlander (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
