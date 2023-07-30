Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 30 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 26 of 85 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.247
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.316
|.344
|SLG
|.436
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|25
|20/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Verlander (5-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
