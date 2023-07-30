The New York Mets (49-55) host the Washington Nationals (44-61) on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (5-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: WPIX

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (5-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.47 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (5-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.47, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.

Williams heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Williams will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

In three of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Mets

He will match up with a Mets offense that ranks 25th in the league with 814 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .401 (19th in the league) with 132 total home runs (10th in MLB action).

Williams has pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out five against the Mets this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets will hand the ball to Verlander (5-5) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.146 in 15 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

