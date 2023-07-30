WNBA action on Sunday includes Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (13-11) hosting Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (12-12) at Gateway Center Arena, with the matchup beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

In Atlanta's last game, it lost to New York 95-84. The Dream were led by Gray, who finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Aari McDonald, with 18 points and five assists. Led by Shatori Walker-Kimbrough with 14 points last time out, Washington lost 90-62 versus Dallas.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-250 to win)

Dream (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+200 to win)

Mystics (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-6.5)

Dream (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO

Mystics Season Stats

On offense, the Mystics are the seventh-ranked squad in the league (81.1 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (80.3 points allowed per game).

Washington is the third-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (32.5) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.3).

This season the Mystics are ranked ninth in the WNBA in assists at 18.7 per game.

Washington is the third-best squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and best in turnovers forced (15).

The Mystics are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

In 2023, Washington is fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and sixth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.2%).

Mystics Home/Away Splits

At home the Mystics are better offensively, scoring 85.3 points per game, compared to 76.8 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 79.3 points per game at home, and 81.4 away.

At home Washington pulls down 32.8 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than away (32.3). It allows 35.2 rebounds per game at home, 2.2 fewer than away (37.4).

At home the Mystics are collecting 19.1 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (18.3).

At home, Washington commits 11.8 turnovers per game, 1.3 fewer than on the road (13.1). The team forces 15.4 turnovers per game at home, 0.8 more than away (14.6).

This year the Mystics are sinking more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.3). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (29.6%).

Washington allows more 3-pointers per game at home (8.3) than away (6.4), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than on the road (32.1%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Mystics have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Washington has 11 wins in 23 games against the spread this year.

Washington has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Mystics.

