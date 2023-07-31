In the final round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 31 at 6:00 AM ET, Nigeria will play Ireland in Brisbane, Australia.

You should head to Fox Sports 1 in order to watch this matchup.

How to Watch Nigeria vs. Ireland

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Canada July 20 D 0-0 Home Australia July 27 W 3-2 Away Ireland July 31 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

Nigeria met Australia in its previous game and was victorious by a final score of 3-2. The Nigeria side won despite being outshot by 17 in the match, 27 to 10.

Nigeria got its three goals from Osinachi Ohale, Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu in that match versus .

Oshoala's Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for Nigeria includes one goal.

Ohale has scored one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup so far.

In Women's World Cup action, Kanu has scored one goal (but has no assists).

Ireland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Australia July 20 L 1-0 Away Canada July 26 L 2-1 Away Nigeria July 31 - Home

Ireland's Recent Performance

In its last game on July 26, Ireland fell 2-1 to Canada. Canada outshot Ireland 16 to 13.

Katie McCabe scored the lone goal for Ireland on three shots.

In two Women's World Cup matches for Ireland, McCabe has one goal (12th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

