The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (61 of 96), with more than one hit 24 times (25.0%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (10.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Abrams has had an RBI in 27 games this year (28.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (43.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .272 AVG .241 .321 OBP .294 .439 SLG .397 17 XBH 15 6 HR 4 18 RBI 23 35/10 K/BB 43/7 12 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings