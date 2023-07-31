Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211.
- In 60.5% of his 86 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (11.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 30 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 30.2% of his games this year (26 of 86), with two or more runs three times (3.5%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.247
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.314
|.344
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|25
|20/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
