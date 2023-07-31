Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Lane Thomas (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- In 80 of 105 games this season (76.2%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (15.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 40 games this season (38.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 56 of 105 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.319
|AVG
|.254
|.355
|OBP
|.312
|.544
|SLG
|.404
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|22
|43/10
|K/BB
|73/15
|11
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
