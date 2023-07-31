How to Watch the Nationals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas among those expected to produce at the plate.
Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 93 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 456 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.495 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Irvin (3-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 15 starts this season.
- Irvin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|W 11-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Ben Lively
