Alex Call -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.

In 45 of 84 games this year (53.6%) Call has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .221 AVG .189 .292 OBP .316 .338 SLG .280 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 21 RBI 10 31/15 K/BB 28/21 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings