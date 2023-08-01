The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

In 62 of 97 games this season (63.9%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (10.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has driven home a run in 27 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 44.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.3%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .273 AVG .241 .325 OBP .294 .438 SLG .397 17 XBH 15 6 HR 4 18 RBI 23 35/11 K/BB 43/7 13 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings