The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Freddy Peralta

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .334 this season while batting .263 with 31 walks and 38 runs scored.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (65 of 101), with multiple hits 28 times (27.7%).

He has homered in 5.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.8% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .244 AVG .280 .308 OBP .358 .289 SLG .397 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 32/11 K/BB 30/20 0 SB 0

