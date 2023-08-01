Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas (hitting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while hitting .257.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (23.1%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|25
|.256
|AVG
|.257
|.275
|OBP
|.304
|.436
|SLG
|.351
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|10
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/5
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (6-8) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
