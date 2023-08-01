On Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas (hitting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while hitting .257.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (23.1%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 25 .256 AVG .257 .275 OBP .304 .436 SLG .351 3 XBH 6 2 HR 0 5 RBI 10 4/1 K/BB 4/5 0 SB 0

