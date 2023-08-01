The Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Nationals (45-62) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (6-8) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-8).

Nationals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.27 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (7-8) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.27 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 118 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.27, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.

Gray is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gray will try to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (6-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.38 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .224.

He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Peralta has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.239), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).

