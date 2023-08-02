Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .257 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- Vargas has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 39 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|25
|.256
|AVG
|.257
|.275
|OBP
|.304
|.436
|SLG
|.351
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|10
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/5
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Miley (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.06 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.