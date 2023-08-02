Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .280.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- In 71.0% of his games this season (71 of 100), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 100), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 36 games this year (36.0%), including six multi-run games (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.295
|AVG
|.264
|.335
|OBP
|.306
|.452
|SLG
|.352
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|27
|41/13
|K/BB
|44/12
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.06, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.