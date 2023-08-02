On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Wade Miley TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (121) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 81 of 107 games this season (75.7%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (30.8%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (15.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven home a run in 41 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year (57 of 107), with two or more runs 11 times (10.3%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .316 AVG .254 .351 OBP .312 .533 SLG .404 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 35 RBI 22 47/10 K/BB 73/15 11 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings