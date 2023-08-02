The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Sal Frelick and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 94 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 303 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 465 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.489 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (6-8) for his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Gore has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets W 11-6 Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds - Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Trevor Williams Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Ben Lively 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Aaron Nola

