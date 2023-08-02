How to Watch the Nationals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Sal Frelick and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Wednesday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 94 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 303 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 465 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.489 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (6-8) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Gore has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|W 11-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Ben Lively
|8/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Aaron Nola
