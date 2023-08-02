Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) on Wednesday, August 2, when they battle Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (45-63) at Nationals Park at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +110. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.06 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-8, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Nationals and Brewers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will C.J. Abrams hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 30, or 58.8%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 18-14 (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have come away with 39 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 35-51 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.