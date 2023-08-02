The Washington Nationals, including Riley Adams and his .625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Mets.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Wade Miley TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .304 with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.

Adams enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

In 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%) Adams has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (36.0%).

He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Adams has driven in a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In six of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 .379 AVG .176 .429 OBP .222 .707 SLG .324 11 XBH 3 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings