The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.423 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Brewers.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Wade Miley TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .261 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Garrett has recorded a hit in 32 of 69 games this year (46.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.8%).

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has driven home a run in 16 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 24 games this season (34.8%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .191 AVG .333 .287 OBP .392 .319 SLG .556 6 XBH 12 3 HR 4 11 RBI 18 33/10 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings