Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.423 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Brewers.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .261 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Garrett has recorded a hit in 32 of 69 games this year (46.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has driven home a run in 16 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 24 games this season (34.8%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.191
|AVG
|.333
|.287
|OBP
|.392
|.319
|SLG
|.556
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|33/10
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Miley (6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 3.06 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.