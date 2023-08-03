Thursday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (56-52) against the Houston Astros (62-47) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (7-6) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-2).

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 39 out of the 65 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 42-31 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 467 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Astros have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Astros have won in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a mark of 16-13 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (518 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 29 @ Orioles W 8-3 Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Wells July 30 @ Orioles L 9-3 Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer July 31 Rays L 5-1 Jhony Brito vs Tyler Glasnow August 1 Rays L 5-2 Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin August 2 Rays W 7-2 Gerrit Cole vs Shane McClanahan August 3 Astros - Clarke Schmidt vs Cristian Javier August 4 Astros - Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown August 5 Astros - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs J.P. France August 6 Astros - Carlos Rodón vs Framber Valdez August 7 @ White Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Dylan Cease August 8 @ White Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Touki Toussaint

Astros Schedule