C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .257.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (63 of 99), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this year (28.3%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (43.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.1%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.272
|AVG
|.241
|.322
|OBP
|.294
|.435
|SLG
|.397
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|38/11
|K/BB
|43/7
|13
|SB
|12
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.85).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (6-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
