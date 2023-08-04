Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .340 this season while batting .267 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 134th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 67 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.9%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has driven home a run in 22 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.
- In 36 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.253
|AVG
|.280
|.320
|OBP
|.358
|.296
|SLG
|.397
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/13
|K/BB
|30/20
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.85 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (6-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.31 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
