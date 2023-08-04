Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .280 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 6.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has an RBI in 37 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36 of 101 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 46 .294 AVG .264 .333 OBP .306 .449 SLG .352 20 XBH 13 6 HR 2 31 RBI 27 41/13 K/BB 44/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings