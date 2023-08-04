Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .280 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In 6.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has an RBI in 37 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 101 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|46
|.294
|AVG
|.264
|.333
|OBP
|.306
|.449
|SLG
|.352
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|27
|41/13
|K/BB
|44/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.85 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
